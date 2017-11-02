Thursday, November 2, 2017
    Clarins
    First formulated in 1985, Clarin’s Double Serum has since made leaps with its pioneering double formula inspired by biomimicry. In its eighth-generation edition, the new serum formulation combines the best water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients to help target the signs of skin-aging. It stimulates the skin’s vital functions and decodes the language of youthful skin with a double innovation that offers exceptional improvement on all the different signs of aging.

    Clarins is exclusively available at Rustan’s Department Stores in Ayala Center Makati, Shangri-La Plaza Mall and Alabang Town Center.

