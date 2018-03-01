SKIN-TASTIC

SvelT’i

Indulge and pamper yourself with SvelT’i’s SkinRenew treatment, which works on three levels to rejuvenate and firm up your skin. Enjoy a more radiant glow as the pampering treatment gently exfoliates and oxygenates your skin. Maintain a flawless complexion by using SvelT’i’s collagen-infused massage cream (used daily) that helps to reduce the signs of skin-aging. Complete your skincare routine with the stem cell ampoule that improves skin tone and prevents the onset of pores, blemishes and acne.

For more information about SvelT’i, inquire at (02)332 7546 / 09188-SVELTI (783584) or visit the clinic at 5F South Insula Condominium #61 Timog Avenue, Quezon City.