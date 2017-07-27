Skippers cruise past Titans, bag quarters seat

Marinerong Pilipino secured a quarterfinals seat after drubbing AMA Online Education, 125-71, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

It was the Skippers’ fifth straight win, as they advance to the next phase of their maiden campaign in the tournament.

“This is a good win for us. This is a good exposure going to the playoffs,” said Marinerong Pilipino head coach Koy Banal.

The Skippers took a 31-23 lead after the first period then started to pull away in the second frame as they erected a 64-39 advantage at halftime.

Marinerong Pilipino continued its onslaught after the break padding its lead by 56 points, 125-69, 37 seconds left in payoff period.

Julian Sargent carried the Skippers with 20 points; seven rebounds and five assists while Donald Gumaru added 18 markers and three assists.

Veteran Mark Isip netted 15 points —11 of which came in the second quarter—on top of 11 rebounds and three assists for Marinerong Pilipino, which ended the elimination phase with a 6-4 win-loss mark.

Daniel Salonga had 14 markers, three boards and three dimes to lead the Titans, who bowed out of the tournament with a 1-9 slate.

Junjun Alas contributed 13 points while Mario Bonleon scattered for 12 markers for AMA Online Education.