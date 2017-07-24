Skippers dump Coffee Lovers, near quarters

Marinerong Pilipino drub­-bed Gamboa Coffee Mix, 138-69, to stay alive for a quarterfinals seat in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Skippers led from the start and never wavered to keep their playoff chances alive as they improved their win-loss record to 5-4.

It was the fourth straight win for the Koy Banal-mentored team and just needs to beat AMA Online Education on Thursday to advance to the next phase of the tournament.

Pao Javelona led Marinero with 16 points, two rebounds, and three assists while Joseph Marata scored all his 15 markers in the first half.

Six other Skippers hit double figures en route to a 69-point drubbing of the Coffee Lovers.

“It was God’s plan for us. We believe in miracles and they do happen,” said Banal.

Tied at 24-all with 7:32 minutes in the second frame, the Skippers launched a 33-17 assault to take a 57-41 advantage entering the break. Their onslaught continued in the next 20 minutes.

Playing-coach Leo Avenido led Gamboa Coffee with 24 markers while Ken Acibar contributed 14 points as the Coffee Lovers dropped at the bottom with 1-8 slate.

Scores:

Marinerong Pilipino 138 – Jjavelona 16, Marata 15, Salcedo 12, Subido 12, Isip 11, Javillonar 11, Moralde 11, Publico 10, Gumaru 8, Inigo 8, Sargent 8, Lopez 7, Alabanza 6, Gavieres 3.

Gamboa Coffee Mix 69 – Avenido 24, Acibar 14, David 6, Montuano 6, Parala 6, Acuna 3, Padilla 3, Jumao-As 2, Riva 2, Sarangay 2, Arellano 1, Vidal 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16, 57-41, 92-54, 138-69