Skippers halt two-game skid

The Skippers snapped a two-game slump at the expense of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 92-78, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Marinerong Pilipino head coach Koy Banal said fans can expect more from his veteran-laden squad.

“You can see the potential of this team. I’m still waiting for our breakout game,” said Banal.

“But it takes a while before we get (our rhythm) and to make it a second nature what we wanted them to do,” he added.

Following their painful 75-80 defeat to the young Akari-Adamson University and a 93-104 beating to last conference’s finalist Centro Escolar University, Banal was relieved to see his team pull off the bounce-back win.

“After back-to-back losses, that is what a coach or a team would want to happen in the next outing. Good thing the players listened and followed what we instructed them, what we practiced. And it showed in the game,” he said.

Five players, including four experienced cagers, chalked double-digit scoring. Gab Banal topscored with 17 points, pouring 10 of those in Marinero’s fiery start, and Rian Ayonayon drained 14 of his 16 markers in the second half wherein the Skippers repulsed their foes’ fightback.

Rookie forward Alvin Pasaol chipped in 13 points off the bench while veterans Achie Iñigo and Papot Paredes contributed 10 markers apiece.

After mounting a huge 36-15 lead early in the game, Banal’s crew had to weather the Generals’ 17-4 storm that reduced their advantage to just three points, 52-49, halfway the third period.

The younger Banal and his fellow veterans Ayonayon, Iñigo and Paredes stepped up during that dangerous stretch and restored a 71-62 spread entering the final frame.

Ayonayon then took charge in the end game, dropping eight points in a 10-0 spurt that handed the Skippers an unassailable 88-73 lead with under three minutes left.

Seeing Batangas-EAC’s spirited play in the third quarter, Banal admitted they have to either match or surpass the intensity of their opponents in order to continue winning.

“Clearly, that shows how competitive the teams are in this conference and how well-prepared they will come facing us. If we can’t surpass their energy, we just want to match it.”