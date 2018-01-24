Skippers seek solo lead vs Falcons

Marinerong Pilipino shoots for the solo lead while Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University goes for a winning streak as the two heavyweight teams battle separate foes in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Marinero squares off with debuting Akari-Adamson University in the curtain-closer at 5 p.m. even as Zark’s Burger-Lyceum tangles with AMA University Online Education in the second game at 3 p.m.

The Skippers began its season with a bang by nailing a pulsating 94-92 win over another title favorite Zark’s in the season-opening game last week.

Despite the victory, veteran hoops coach Koy Banal said that his Marinero squad still has a lot of work to do in preparation for future battles in the stacked opening conference.

“It (win) means nothing. We need to keep on working and get better everyday because everybody is going to prepare against us,” said Banal.

The older Banal added that his team, which is a mix of seasoned and young cagers, has to work as a single unit to perform better.

“Our problem is cohesiveness. Yes, on paper, we are probably formidable but it’s just one thing. What’s important is how the players will gel inside the floor.”

Akari-Adamson, on the other hand, will have its mettle tested immediately against a talented team.

The Franz Pumaren-mentored Falcons will bank on collegiate standouts Papi Sarr, Jerrick Ahanmisi and Sean Manganti.

Zark’s, meanwhile, looks to make it two wins in a row when it tangles with the breakthrough win-seeking AMA University.

The Jawbreakers bounced back emphatically from their season-opening loss with a 112-75 rout of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College just two days ago.

Head coach Topex Robinson said his Zark’s squad led by CJ Perez needs to be consistent in order to get the streak.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing. We don’t know what AMA will do and that’s what we don’t have control of. What we have control of is how we are going to prepare for them,” said Robinson.

On the same day the Lyceum-backed team won, the Titans suffered a 75-93 loss to Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

In the opening game, youngest D-League mentor Gio Lasquety (23 years old) will make his coaching debut when Jose Rizal University and Mila’s Lechon open their season and the game day at 1 p.m.

The Heavy Bombers will parade John Ervin Grospe, Paolo Pontejos and Jed Mendoza while the Mighty Roasters will banner Ken Acibar, Axel Iñigo and Andoy Estrella.