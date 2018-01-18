Skippers survive Jawbreakers’ late rally

Marinerong Pilipino repulsed a late rally to notch a season-opening 94-92 win over Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Skippers’ free throws near the end game nullified the Jawbreakers’ late fightback.

“We all know that they will fight until the end. That’s what we’ve been reminding our players. Good thing they stepped up,” said Marinero head coach Koy Banal.

Renzo Subido poured 15 of his 20 points in the second half while Gab Banal muscled his way to a double-double of 14 points and as many boards.

Fellow veterans Rian Ayonayon and Papot Paredes chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Banal commended Alvin Pasaol and Abu Tratter for their output in a limited play time.

“They (Tratter and Pasaol) are still adapting to the system but they were able to deliver when their numbers were called,” said Banal of the two collegiate stars, who contributed four points apiece in less than five minutes of action.

But the older Banal downplayed the Skippers’s huge win vs another title favorite.

“It means nothing. We need to keep on working. We need to get better everyday because everybody is going to prepare against us,” he said.

Jaycee Marcelino led the Jawbreakers with 20 points while CJ Perez and Mike Nzeusseu added 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

After a close battle at the onset, Marinero began to pull away late in the second quarter as it unloaded 12 straight points to close the first half with a 47-37 advantage.

Banal’s crew posted its largest lead at 54-37 on Subido’s three-point play early in the third frame.

Topex Robinson’s wards slowly cut the gap and even made it an 85-87 game following a 10-2 run spearheaded by Marcelino and Perez.

But Ayonayon, Banal and Subido buried a combined seven shots from the charity stripe while Perez drained a corner triple as time expired to peg the final tally.

Earlier, league commissioner Willie Marcial said in his opening statement that there would be a “D-League Showdown” where the players can get scouted by mentors from abroad.

“It will be a two-day event, wherein the players will play while being watched not just by PBA coaches. We will also invite coaches from other countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. They can play there as imports,” said Marcial in Filipino. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

MARINERONG PILIPINO (94)– Subido 20, Ayonayon 15, Paredes 14, Banal 14, Robles 10, Tolentino 4, Tratter 4, Pasaol 4, Terso 3, Lopez 2, Inigo 2, Babilonia 2, Toth 0.

ZARK’S-LYCEUM (92)– Marcelino JC 20, Perez 19, Nzeusseu 18, Ayaay 11, Ibanez 6, Marcelino JV 6, Cinco 5, Tansingco 3, Santos 2, Pretta 2, Marata 0, Liwag 0.

Quarterscores: 17-19; 47-34; 69-58; 94-92