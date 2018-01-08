ŠKODA celebrates rally titles with a limited edition Fabia

ŠKODA is celebrating the most successful year in its motor sports history with a limited edition of the Fabia, with the sportier version coming to 21 markets in February.

The limited edition of ŠKODA Fabia is the reference to the ŠKODA Fabia R5’s successful season including winning the world champion chip of the rally category World Rally Championship 2. Equipped with a 1.4-liter TSI engine delivering 92 kW/125 hp, a seven-speed DSG gearbox and a sports suspension, the ŠKODA Fabia limited edition is the fastest version in the current model’s product range.

As a reference to the ŠKODA Motorsport developed FABIA R5, the limited edition of the Fabia road car has 17-inch SAVIO alloy wheels and special design features.

Motor sports is a genuine part of ŠKODA’s DNA. For customers, who want to experience a sportier performance on the street, ŠKODA as a triple winner in the WRC 2 category of the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship presents the fastest version of current-generation Fabia.

Equipped with a sportier 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine with a power output of 92 kW/125 hp, the special and limited model can achieve a top speed of 203 kph. The top speed was also made possible with a DSG gearbox. The ŠKODA Fabia limited edition can go from 0 to 100 kph in 8.8 seconds.

For the sportier driving experience, the ŠKODA Fabia is equipped with sports suspension with lower ground clearance and adapted firmer shock absorbers. Combination of the sporty steering wheel, new exclusive sports seats, and redeveloped rear section of exhaust system further underlines the dynamic character, guaranteeing a fascinating driving performance.

The design is based on the Monte Carlo version of the current ŠKODA Fabia with Candy white color with black roof. The limited edition of ŠKODA Fabia also offers new design features like 17-inch SAVIO alloy wheels in three color variants (bright green, white and black) and “WRC 2 2017 champion” label as a reference to the successful ŠKODA Motorsport cars.

Besides motor sports design elements, the limited edition Fabia also offers standard equipment like heated front seats, rear view camera, navigation system “Amundsen,” Climatronic automatic climate control, Keyless-Go, rear parking sensors, electric windows front and rear, adaptive cruise control as well as light and rain assist.

A limited number of 1,300 cars will be available in Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, Island, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia and Latvia from February onwards.