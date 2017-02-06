SKorea accepts PH apology over Jee killing

Malacañang on Monday said the South Korean government had accepted the “profound and sincerest” apology of the Philippines for the killing of businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, who flew to Seoul to apologize to the Korean people, said he met with Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and relayed the Philippine government’s “commitment and strongest assurance that it will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law the persons responsible for the murder and give justice to the victim.”

“I also told him that our countrymen share in their sorrow and grieve over the brutal slaying of their countryman and expressed regrets for its occurrence. I likewise expressed our government’s resolve to go after the criminals molesting, harassing, kidnapping and assaulting Koreans in our country as part of the government’s war against all forms of criminality and the illegal drug trade,” Panelo said in a statement.

“In response, Prime Minister Hwang accepted my offer of apology and noted that President Duterte apologized as well to the widow of Mr. Jee Ick-Joo. Aside from declaring his optimism that the incident shall deter the commission of similar crimes against Korean nationals in the Philippines, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn also expressed his expectation that swift justice will be delivered to the family of Mr. Jee Ick-Joo,” he added.

Duterte earlier apologized to South Korea for the abduction and killing of Jee, who was kidnapped by policemen and killed inside the police headquarters in Camp Crame. CATHERINE S. VALENTE