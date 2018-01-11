SKorea also keen on contesting telco market

A telecommunications company from South Korea is interested to team up with a local partner to become the Philippines’ third telco player, a Palace official said.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the third player might not necessarily come from China, despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s earlier pronouncements.

He said the Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp (PT&T) and its South Korean partner have expressed interest to enter the country’s market.

The news was relayed by Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to President Duterte during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday.

“DICT Acting Secretary Rio mentioned two companies interested so far to become the third player in the telecommunications industry — first, China Telecom and the consortium that has yet to be announced and second in the list is the PT&T group and its partner, a Korean telecom company,” Andanar told dwIZ radio.

Malacañang earlier said China Telecom had been selected by the Chinese government to invest in the Philippines.

Duterte invited China to invest in the telco industry to break the duopoly of PLDT and Globe Telecom, and offer consumers a third option amid complaints of dropped calls and slow internet speeds.

In December last year, Malacañang said Durterte wanted the third telco player to start providing services to consumers by the first quarter of 2018.

Andanar said the government was hoping the third telco player could start operations in the next few months.

“Talagang inaapura po iyan ng DICT para maging competitive po ang ating telecoms industry (DICT is really rushing it to make the telecoms industry more competitive),” he said.

With the President’s decision to open the telco industry to other players, Andanar noted that PLDT and Globe Telecom have set aside huge amounts of capital to improve their services.

He claimed that PLDT and Globe had committed to P58 billion and P47 billion in additional investments, respectively.

“We can really see that even just the announcement itself [of the entry of a third player], the two giant telcos were encouraged to invest money to improve their services, so that in itself is already a victory for the Filipino people,” he said.