SKorea, Bahrain seek health partnerships

MANAMA, Bahrain: Hi-tech research institutes from South Korea are exploring the possibility of collaborations with entities in Bahrain for stem cell technology and genetic analysis.

This came as three medical universities, two research institutions, and representatives from South Korea’s healthcare sector attended the Bahrain-Korea Health Forum 2018 held late last month in Bahrain.

“The forum aimed primarily to promote and strengthen co-operation between the two governments and healthcare institutions,” South Korean Ambassador Koo Hyun-Mo told Gulf Daily News (GDN).

“Attending were the Korean Health and Welfare Ministry, Korea Health Industry Development Institute, Seoul National University, Yonsei University [Severance], Korea University and two leading medical institutes,” he said.

“The forum facilitated one-to-one matching consultations and I hope it will provide another momentum for future collaboration between Bahrain and Korea in the health field,” Koo added.

The one-day event was held under the patronage of Supreme Council for Health president Lieutenant General Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence, and Spa.

It was sponsored by the Supreme Council for Health, Bahrain’s Health Ministry, Korea’s Health and Welfare Ministry, and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

Bahrain launched its National Social Health Insurance System – called Sehati (My Health) – in cooperation with the Korean Health Insurance Review and Assessment Services on June 5 last year.

The project, slated for completion in 2019, aims to reform Bahrain’s national health insurance system and prevent double payment on medicines and patient care.

“The forum reinforces the strong relations between Bahrain and Korea, especially with Bahrain pursuing healthcare excellence under its National Health Plan [2016-2025],” Koo said.

CHA Meditech, focusing on stem cell sciences, and Macrogen, focusing on gene analysis, were also present at the forum.

Health Minister Faeqa Al Saleh and other officials attended the event that ended with a networking dinner for the participants.

The GDN reported in July last year that a medical partnership between Bahrain and South Korea will help in reducing the kingdom’s health expenditure.