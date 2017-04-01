Sunday, April 2, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
  • hk header
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»SKorea cargo ship with 16 Pinoys missing off Uruguay

    SKorea cargo ship with 16 Pinoys missing off Uruguay

    0
    By on Nation

    SEOUL: A South Korean cargo ship has gone missing in waters off Uruguay after making a distress call, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Saturday.

    The Stella Daisy with eight South Korean and 16 Filipino crew members on board disappeared Friday after sending a text message that it was sinking, the ministry said.

    “It remains unknown whether the crew escaped to safety,” a ministry official was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

    A search operation by Uruguayan coast guards was underway, it added.

    The Stella Daisy is a large ore carrier (VLOC) that can carry more than 260,000 tons.

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply