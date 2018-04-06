Friday, April 6, 2018
    SKorea ex-president Park jailed for 24 years over corruption scandal 

    SEOUL: South Korea’s disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years Friday for corruption, closing out a dramatic fall from grace for the country’s first woman leader who became a figure of public fury and ridicule.

    She was found guilty on charges of bribery, coercion and abuse of power, and ordered to pay a fine of 18 billion won ($17 million).

    “The amount of bribery the accused received or demanded in collaboration with Choi amounts to more than 23 billion won,” Judge Kim Se-Yoon said, referring to Park’s secret confidante and long-time friend Choi Soon-sil.

    “I sentence the accused to 24 years in prison and 18 billion won in fines.” AFP


