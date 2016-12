SEOUL: South Korean lawmakers on Friday passed an impeachment motion against President Park Geun-Hye, stripping away her sweeping executive powers over a corruption scandal that paralyzed her administration and triggered massive street protests.

The National Assembly motion—passed by 234 votes to 56—transfers Park’s authority to the prime minister, pending a decision by the Constitutional Court on whether to ratify the decision and permanently remove the president from office. AFP

AFP/CC