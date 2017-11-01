SKorea prosecutors seek 10 years’ jail for Lotte founder

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday demanded a 10-year jail term for the aged founder of embattled retail giant Lotte Group for breach of duty and tax evasion. Shin Kyuk-Ho founded the group in Tokyo in 1949, before building it into a sprawling giant that today has dozens of units focused on food, retail and hotel businesses in South Korea and Japan. But the 94-year-old was charged with paying millions of dollars in “wages” to relatives who made little contribution to the management, or awarding lucrative deals to his mistress. Shin eventually caused the group losses of 77.8 billion won ($69.7 million), prosecutors said, adding he also secretly gave fortunes to relatives without paying taxes. Prosecutors also demanded he be fined 300 billion won. “He needs to be held accountable harshly even considering his health and age, given the nature of the crime and the scale of financial losses he caused,” prosecutors said in a statement.

AFP