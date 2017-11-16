SKorea quake leaves dozens injured, 1,500 seeking shelter

SEOUL: More than 50 people were injured and 1,500 taken to shelters in South Korea after a rare 5.4-magnitude quake hit the southeastern port of Pohang on Wednesday, officials said Thursday. The second-most powerful quake recorded in the South hit at a shallow depth of nine kilometers (six miles) on Wednesday afternoon, sparking alarm in a country that rarely experiences significant tremors. The quake, which was felt across the country including in the capital Seoul, damaged nearly 1,100 homes and more than 100 schools, the safety ministry said in a statement. Roads and public and military facilities were also damaged, while 57 people were left injured and 1,536 seeking shelter outside their home, it said—adding no deaths had been reported. As dozens of aftershocks continued to rattle Pohang, Seoul late Wednesday announced the unusual decision to postpone the country’s all-important nationwide college entrance exam—scheduled for Thursday—by a week.

AFP