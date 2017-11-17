SKorean businessmen eyeing PH energy sector

A delegation of South Korean businessmen representing various energy-related companies expressed optimism about possible business ventures and opportunities in the Philippine energy sector during a recent visit to Manila, the Board of Investments (BOI) said on Thursday.

“The delegation had an investment briefing recently, which was facilitated by BOI Director for International Investments Promotion Service Angelica M. Cayas,” the BOI said.

It added that during the briefing, Philippine government officials presented the country’s energy policies and development trends, as well as the status of its power sector, with emphasis on investment opportunities for South Korean power companies.

This came as more foreign businessmen expressed interest in investing in the sector.

Earlier this year, a European business delegation under the EU Business Avenues (EUBA) in South East Asia program visited the country to look for business opportunities.

This delegation included representatives of 39 prominent and up-and-coming companies from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and United Kingdom.