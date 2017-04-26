SKorean court fines local Uber unit

SEOUL: Uber’s local unit in South Korea was fined Wednesday for operating an illegal taxi service, in the US firm’s latest brush with authorities. The smartphone ride-hailing app started its service in Seoul in 2013, sparking angry protests from South Korean taxi drivers. The firm’s global CEO Travis Kalanick and its local unit were indicted for violating a law on passenger transport services after the Seoul city government claimed Uber’s operations raised passenger safety issues. The Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday the company had admitted the charges but had modified “issues that were in violation of the law” and had since been operating legally, according to Yonhap news agency. It fined the firm 10 million won ($8,900).