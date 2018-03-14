SKorean ex-president Lee Myung-bak questioned on graft

SEOUL: Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak was questioned over corruption on Wednesday, the last of the country’s living ex-leaders to be embroiled in a criminal inquiry. “I stand here with a heavy heart,” Lee said as he arrived at the prosecutors’ office in Seoul. “I’m very sorry for causing concern to the people,” he told reporters. Allegations of graft involving the conservative 76-year-old’s relatives and aides during his term have mounted in recent weeks as prosecutors investigate multiple cases of bribery amounting to millions of dollars. Lee, who was president from 2008 to 2013, has previously denounced the inquiry as “political revenge” and said Wednesday he hoped it would be the “last time in history” that a former South Korean head of state was summoned for questioning by prosecutors. The probe means that all four living former South Korean presidents have been convicted, charged, or investigated for criminal offenses. South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison—or meet untimely ends—after their time in power, usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

AFP