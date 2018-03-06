SKorean presidential hopeful quits after rape accusation

SEOUL: A former South Korean presidential contender stepped down as a provincial governor and announced his retirement from politics on Tuesday after a female aide accused him of multiple rapes. Ahn Hee-jung—who came second to current President Moon Jae-in in the contest for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination last year—is the most prominent figure to face abuse allegations during a swirling #MeToo movement in what is still a male-dominated society. Kim Ji-eun, who was Ahn’s personal assistant before becoming an aide in civil affairs, told a television interviewer on Monday that Ahn had raped her four times since she was hired in June. Kim told JTBC that the last straw came when Ahn called her into his office on the night of February 25 and apologized for having hurt her, talking about the country’s #MeToo movement but then raped her again. She also accused Ahn of sexually assaulting others. Following the TV interview, the ruling Democratic Party held an emergency meeting and expelled Ahn with immediate effect. Hours later the 52-year-old announced his resignation as governor of South Chungcheong province and his retirement from public life.

AFP