SKorea’s first woman PM released from jail

SEOUL: South Korea’s first female prime minister was released from prison Wednesday after completing a two-year sentence for accepting illicit political funds. Han Myeong-Sook, now 73, was prime minister for a year from April 2006 under the liberal government of then-president Roh Moo-Hyun. She was the first woman to hold the post of prime minister in South Korea, and also the first former premier to be put behind bars. Han was convicted in 2015 of receiving 880 million won (then $760,000) from a businessman in illegal campaign funding for her eventually unsuccessful 2007 bid to secure her party’s presidential nomination. She was greeted by politicians and hundreds of supporters as she emerged from a detention centre on the outskirts of Seoul early Wednesday. “There has been insufferable pain during the past two years but I have finally met a new world and I am grateful,” she was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

AFP