SKorea’s Moon eyes presidential race after nomination

SEOUL: The man tipped to become South Korea’s next president was formally nominated on Monday as candidate of the main opposition party, and promised “justice” in a nation rocked by the impeachment of its former leader. Moon Jae-In, the left-leaning former chief of staff to late president Roh Moo-Hyun, became the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer for the poll on May 9. It was called after Park Guen-Hye was removed from the presidency over a corruption scandal that led to her arrest on Friday. Moon, known for his softer stance on North Korea, has suggested Seoul should engage with Pyongyang. His conservative critics say he could also loosen South Korea’s longstanding alliance with the United States, which bases 28,500 troops in the country.

AFP