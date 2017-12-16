SKudarat police foil bombing try

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province has foiled a bombing attempt with the killing of a suspected bomber and at the same time a drug trafficker along the national highway of Sultan Kudarat.

Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat PNP director, said police operatives on Tuesday were to flag down Abubakar Upam, a resident of Barangay Satan, Mamasapano, Maguindanao, while he was driving his pedicab (6446-XI) shortly before 7 a.m. along the national highway in Barangay Dansuli, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

But Upam allegedly pulled a hand grenade and tried to toss it to the lawmen, prompting the policemen to fire at him. He died instantly.

Supiter said police found components for improvised explosive device, a fragmentation grenade, several sachets of shabu and empty shells for cal. 45 pistol at the crime scene.

Upam’s remains were retrieved by relatives and immediately buried on Wednesday in accordance with Islamic tradition.