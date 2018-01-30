Sky Cable teams up with 4 OTT providers

ABS-CBN subsidiary Sky Cable Corp. has tapped four over-the-top (OTT) media providers as it seeks to addresss Filipinos’ growing demand for online streaming services.

In a statement on Monday, Sky said subscribers would be able to watch more tv shows and movies online with Netflix, HBO GO, iWant TV, and Sky On Demand on board.

Jerome Almirante, head of converged products and digital division at Sky, said the move aims to address Filipino families’ clamor for streaming services, either online or via cable television.

Sky said its fiber-powered broadband plans would be able to support these services as these can deliver 25 to 100 megabits per second, which a high definition film or show needs.

Its fiber-powered plans are available in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Baguio, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Dumaguete, General Santos and Iloilo.

Last year, ABS-CBN chief financial officer Aldrin Cerrado told reporters the media network planned to earmark around P3.3 billion to bolster Sky’s infrastructure such as cables to fiber from copper, to better deliver services.

Cerrado added the broadband unit aims to have 500,000 broadband subscribers in two to three years’ time.

In October 2017, Sky also stepped up its plan to attract more subscribers through its business solutions arm, Skybiz, tapping the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) segment.

It introduced plans suitable for the light internet requirements of these businesses, such as broadband plans that go for P1,599 to P2,899.

Sky Cable posted revenue of P6.8 billion in the first nine months of 2017, up 7 percent from the previous year, on the back of its growing broadband and Direct-To-Home subscribers.