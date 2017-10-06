Sky rolls out new broadband plans for MSMEs

ABS-CBN subsidiary Sky Cable is rolling out new plans to address the internet requirements of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The new plans are being offered through Sky’s business solutions arm, Skybiz, and include BIZbroadband Starter and BIZbroadband Connect.

Rina de Guzman, Skybiz MSME business unit head, said the new products will serve as “enablers or tools for their businesses’ exponential growth.”

“We see the different types of business in the MSME segment so we understand the need to expand to be able to better serve it,” De Guzman said in a statement released Wednesday.

The Starter plans begin at P1,599 with 4 megabits per second (Mbps) unlimited Internet.

“These plans are well suited for businesses with light internet requirements, like start-ups and micro businesses,” Sky said.

The Connect plans would provide a business-grade broadband connection beginning at P2,899 with 10 Mbps unlimited internet, and goes up to plans with speeds of 200 Mbps.

“Connect plans are made for small and medium enterprises like bed & breakfast [establishments], bars and restaurants, small offices, and service agencies,” Skybiz said.

In the first half of 2017, Sky Cable recorded a 9 percent increase in revenues to P4.6 billion driven by the continued growth of its broadband and direct-to-home subscribers.