Skyathon International Beach Run unfolds April 21

Aiming to rehabilitate the island of Boracay, the ninth edition of the Skyathon International Beach Run fires off April 21 at the Epic Beach Front in Boracay, Aklan.

The race that is co-organized by Sky and RunRio offers three categories namely 10-kilometer, 5K and 3K.

This year, the organizers have also decided to open the field to international runners to elevate the event to something that the global running community will look forward to yearly.

This year’s edition, titled #LoveBoracay, is a call for responsible tourism.

“This year, besides pushing for the rehabilitation of the coral reefs in Boracay, we’d also like to send out a call to all tourists to take care of the places they are going to,” SKY senior marketing manager Delbert Santos said. “We have to practice responsible tourism so that we can keep the beauty of nature not just for us but most especially for the future generations,” he added.

Registration for the 10K category is P800 while entry fees for the 5K and 3K are P700 and P600, respectively.

Interested parties may register at RunRio.com or onsite at selected branches of Rudy Project, Chris Sports, Olympic Village and at the Boracay Foundation Inc. Secretariat in Boracay.