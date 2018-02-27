Skyjet plane overshoots Siargao runway

A SKYJET plane with 73 passengers on board overshot the runway of Siargao Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Tuesday afternoon.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said no one was hurt during the incident as the plane stopped at the end of the airport’s runway.

Apolonio said the government-run aviation regulator was still investigating the cause of the incident, which also caused the cancellation of several flights to and from Siargao as the CAAP suspended the landing and takeoff of other aircraft.

Airport maintenance staff towed the plane, a British Aersopace 146 series, at 3 p.m. to the airport parking bay for repair.

Siargao Airport or Sayak Airport operates daily from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Apolonio. BENJIE L. VERGARA