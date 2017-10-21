Sky’s Sometimes Color Pink

You own your name

More than it owns

you, Aija. The sweetest bud

that now blooms in the

middle of a wrecked

garden speaks of the

thousands of possibilities,

your hands could ever

carve and color, pink

for example. What’s in

a name? I will answer

by saying that a woman’s

greatest failure is to

have fears divorced of

final confrontation—

and this is sour, like

tamarind candies; and there

is no color pink here, of course.

Lei, you were once

the Aija, a name your childhood

friends used to call you.

You were once the Aija and

still, the Aija and the Lei

inhabiting one and the

same body of an

18-year-old-girl-woman-lady-

student-writer-artist-model-

-daughter-sister-pet lover-

all packed as a human

person loving caramel-based

food, equal; but there is no

pink discoloration here.

Aijalonica Lei, names fade

away easily. As easy as

how our memories trick

and betray us each time

we try to recall and remember

a distant past, like the time

when you started loving

caramel. What is the

color of your memories?

Is there a pink that radiates

in your daydreams?

Your pet, Staycie—no, your

friend, Staycie, a Pomeranian is

of course not color pink;

I do not think she likes pink, either

but you love her still. There are

no dogs in heaven. Doggos themselves

represent heaven on this Earth.

Our names can never become

our soul. Our names cannot be

an extension of our soul.

But there are simple imprints that

we can pass on forever aside from these

names like: color, taste, or even

a memory of an oozing caramel.

WILMOR PACAY 3RD