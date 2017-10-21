Sunday, October 22, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Sky’s Sometimes Color Pink

    Sky’s Sometimes Color Pink

    0
    on The Sunday Times Magazine

    You own your name
    More than it owns
    you, Aija. The sweetest bud
    that now blooms in the
    middle of a wrecked
    garden speaks of the
    thousands of possibilities,
    your hands could ever
    carve and color, pink
    for example. What’s in
    a name? I will answer
    by saying that a woman’s
    greatest failure is to
    have fears divorced of
    final confrontation—
    and this is sour, like
    tamarind candies; and there
    is no color pink here, of course.

    Advertisements

    Lei, you were once
    the Aija, a name your childhood
    friends used to call you.
    You were once the Aija and
    still, the Aija and the Lei
    inhabiting one and the
    same body of an
    18-year-old-girl-woman-lady-
    student-writer-artist-model-
    -daughter-sister-pet lover-
    all packed as a human
    person loving caramel-based
    food, equal; but there is no
    pink discoloration here.

    Aijalonica Lei, names fade
    away easily. As easy as
    how our memories trick
    and betray us each time
    we try to recall and remember
    a distant past, like the time
    when you started loving
    caramel. What is the
    color of your memories?
    Is there a pink that radiates
    in your daydreams?
    Your pet, Staycie—no, your
    friend, Staycie, a Pomeranian is
    of course not color pink;
    I do not think she likes pink, either
    but you love her still. There are
    no dogs in heaven. Doggos themselves
    represent heaven on this Earth.

    Our names can never become
    our soul. Our names cannot be
    an extension of our soul.
    But there are simple imprints that
    we can pass on forever aside from these
    names like: color, taste, or even
    a memory of an oozing caramel.

    WILMOR PACAY 3RD

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.