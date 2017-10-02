Skyway execs on Interpol alert over missing P50M

The International Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a “Red Notice” for the arrest of two Indonesians and their Filipino cohorts who allegedly siphoned over P50 million from Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp. in November 2012.

“Assurances are given that extradition will be sought upon arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties. The request is to be treated as a formal request for provisional arrest, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral or multilateral treaties,” the Red Notice said.

The notice was issued on September 8, alerting Interpol member countries to locate, arrest, and extradite Shadik Wahono, Nadiya Windiyani Stamboel, Alvin Bugtas and Fema Christina Piramide-Sayson.

All were charged before the Marikina Regional Trial Court for qualified theft, which is punishable by a maximum jail term of 20 years.

In August, the National Bureau of Investigation asked help from Interpol to track down the two Indonesians by issuing a Red Notice, pending their extradition to face trial before the Marikina court.

The four were accused by San Miguel Holdings Corp. of funneling the total amount of P50,250,000 from Citra Metro Manila Tollways, operator of the Skyway, into another company Wahono formed, named Citra Central Expressway Corp.

San Miguel claimed Wahono did not inform the Citra Metro Manila Tollways board about the money transfer and listed it as a loan. San Miguel discovered the transaction when it took over the tollway firm.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation had tried to serve arrest warrants at Wahono’s unit in Makati and Stamboel’s unit in Pasig, but did not find the two.