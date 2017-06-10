Skyworth, Toshiba roll out Android TVs in PH

TELEVISION manufacturer Skyworth and consumer electronics maker Toshiba Corporation have teamed up to create competitive entries in the TV market, unveiling on Thursday next-generation Android TVs powered by Google.

Skyworth and Toshiba are looking forward to give every Filipino a different home viewing experience, believing the smart functions of televisions can be simplified into just one simple point–voice control.

This special feature of voice command is made available by the companies’ newest innovation, the Android TV series.

“The android is the most flexible platform–you’ll be able to manage things online in an easy manner, like if you want to play a movie, all you have to do is to tell the system what you want,” Mark Seidenfeld, business development executive of Google, said at a press conference.

He said Android TVs are “not just for fun and games,” nothing that they offer app stores that provide many apps for education and productivity.

“Google Assistant will soon release in Android TVs as the official intelligence that will help you manage everything in your home, including security. The android platform is the most secure operating system in the world,” he added.

“With smart TVs like the Android TV series, Filipinos have a whole world of entertainment options right at home. And these can now be enjoyed with our new products,” said Skyworth Philippines general manager Martin Han.

Skyworth and Toshiba’s Android TVs boast of 4k Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, which offers four times the resolution of a full HD television. They also come with Android 6.01 (Android Marshmallow) pre-installed, granting access to the full suite of Android entertainment and thousands of apps via Google Play Store.

The product’s voice command, which can recognize 88 languages including Filipino, gives the Android TVs a different approach compared to other smart TVs.

The Smart UHD TV is also made for gamers as users can dive into single-player, multi-player, online or offline games using a special controller.

Skyworth has acquired the Toshiba Group’s Indonesian manufacturing base for TVs and twin-tub washing machines, and also the license to use the Toshiba brand name in Asia, excluding China.

The TV manufacturer said its partnership with Toshiba in this project allowed them to learn from the company and to adopt its design ideas. Skyworth will also handle the marketing and distribution of Toshiba TVs in the Philippines.