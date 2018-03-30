SL Agritech lists P2-B bonds on PDEx

LEADING hybrid rice producer SL Agritech Corp. (SLAC) has returned to the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEx) with the listing of short dated notes (SDNs) worth P2 billion to augment credit lines from banks.

In a statement, SL Agritech said it intended to use the proceeds to “refinance existing debt and to finance working capital requirements.”

The company’s SDN series G, H and I offer interest rates of 4.900 percent, 5.125 percent, and 5.300 percent, respectively.

SL Agritech first issued and listed P1 billion worth of SDNs in January 2016, followed by another issuance in December that year of P1.5 billion worth of commercial paper.

SL Agritech Chief Finance Officer Gerry Lim Bon Hiong and Director Joseph Lim Bon Huan led the ringing of the ceremonial bell to herald the start of trading of the SLAC Commercial Paper Series G, H, and I in the secondary market.

Net proceeds from the offer will be used “to pay out some of its short-term obligations maturing in 2018, purchase palay (paddy rice) and seed inventories from contract growers to finance its operating expenses.”

SL Agritech’s fifth issuance of SDNs brings the outstanding listed securities volume at PDEx to a cumulative total of P836.9 billion —with 137 outstanding corporate issues from 47 companies.

SL Agritech is the only Philippine producer of SL-8H hybrid rice seeds with fully integrated operations. It offers rice, hybrid rice seed, agri-chem, and corn products. The corporation distributes premium rice products under the brand names “Doña Maria”, “Cherry Blossom” and “Willy Farms.”