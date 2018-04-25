Slain boy in Davao Sur clash ‘collecting coconuts’ with kin–PH communist party

THE Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Wednesday disputed a claim by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that a boy who died in an encounter in Davao del Sur was a “child soldier.”

In a statement, the CPP said that Rondi Ondo, 15, who was killed on Saturday in the clash in Barangay Astorga, “was with his uncle and cousin collecting coconuts when operating troops of the AFP fired upon them mistaking them for NPA fighters.”

“The CPP further condemns the AFP for claiming that Rondi was a ‘child soldier’ of the NPA in a futile effort to cover-up its crime,” the CPP added.

The communist group also said the boy’s mother, Marissa, had vehemently denied that her son was a fighter for the NPA, the armed wing of the CPP.

“The AFP’s fake news mill is daily churning out increasingly incredulous lies in the mass media to fool the people,” the CPP said.

“This incident of child killing adds to the growing list of atrocities committed by the AFP against the peasant masses under Oplan Kapayapaan,” it added.

The CPP was referring to Oplan Kapayapaan, the counter-insurgency program of the military under the Duterte administration. DEMPSEY REYES