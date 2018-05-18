Slain ex-La Union lawmaker’s ally dies

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A supporter of slain former La Union lawmaker Eufranio Eriguel died while undergoing treatment at the Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. Lawyer Cherry Untalan, Rep. Sandra Eriguel’s chief of staff, said Ricardo Santiago, alias Patrick Manabat, was among the eight wounded during the assassination of the former lawmaker during a political rally in Barangay Capas, Agoo, town last Saturday. Authorities have arrested Felizardo Villanueva, alias Rambo, a losing candidate for barangay (village) chairman in Capas and charged him with multiple murder in connection with the killing. Villanueva was allegedly among those linked to the suspects based on messages from his cellphone that was seized by authorities after the incient. A The Manila Times source said a witness reportedly noticed that Villanueva was very frantic and veered off the stage to receive a call on his cellphone after Eufranio was introduced as the next speaker during the rally. William Jun Garcia