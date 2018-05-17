Slain La Union ex-lawmakers’s supporter dies from injuries

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – A staunch supporter of slain La Union ex-Rep. Eufranio Eriguel died while undergoing treatment at the Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center (ITRMC) last Wednesday.

Rep. Sandra Eriguel’s chief of staff, lawyer Cherry Untalan identified the latest fatality as Patrick Manabat, one of the eight injured during the attack during a political rally in Capas village, Agoo last Saturday.

Untalan said Manabat was shot in vital parts of his body and was brought to the La Union Medical Center and later to the ITRMC.

Untalan, in behalf of the family, appealed for justice and additional security forces for Eriguel’s wife and their three children and at the same time, asked President Rodrigo Duterte for the immediate resolution of the killing.

“The family believes that the murder of Franny was politically-motivated because this was happened close to Election Day. I respectfully appeal to President Duterte to help fast track and resolve the investigation on the murder of my husband. This cowardly act should not be tolerated. Political violence is not the answer,” Rep. Eriguel said.

Authorities have arrested Felizardo Villanueva, alias Rambo, a losing candidate for barangay captain in Barangay Capas and was charged with multiple murder in connection with the assassination and was now at the Agoo Municipal Jail.

Eufranio’s two aides, Bong Tubiera and Bobby Ordinario, were also killed on the spot.

Police reported that the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. by assailants allegedly on board a black Mitsubishi Montero and a white Toyota Innova.

Eriguel was on stage delivering a speech when the attacker opened fire, hitting also his bodyguards and supporters.

Villanueva allegedly was among those with links to the suspects because of messages from his cellphone seized by authorities after the killing.

A reliable source said a witness in the rally reportedly noticed that Villanueva was very frantic and veered off the stage to attend to a call on his cellphone after Eriguel was introduced as the next speaker. WILLIAM JUN GARCIA