Slain Maute leader’s wife, 6 children arrested in Iligan

THE wife of a slain Islamist extremist leader was arrested, along with six of her children, in Iligan City, police said on Sunday.

Chief Supt. Tim Pacleb, director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao, said in a report that the wife of Maute founder and leader Omarkhayam Maute was identified as Minhati Madrais alias “Baby”, an Indonesian.

Madrais’ arrest was a result of the combined efforts of Joint Task Group Ranao composed of personnel from the Iligan City Police Office, Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Intelligence Security Group, Lanao del Sur’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Team and the Philippine Army’s 103rd Special Action Company.

The suspect was arrested along with her six children — four girls and two boys – in their house at 8017 Steele Makers Village, Tubod at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities also seized four blasting caps, two detonating cords and one time fuse.

According to Pacleb’s report, Madrais was holding an expired Indonesian passport.

They were brought to the Iligan City Police Office for proper disposition, Pacleb said. DEMPSEY REYES