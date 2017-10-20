Slain mayor Espinosa’s son pleads not guilty to drug charges

ALLEGED drug lord Kerwin Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte on Friday morning entered a not guilty plea in connection with illegal drug trade charges.

Espinosa, son of slain Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa, maintained his innocence from the charges filed against him before Judge Silvino Pampilo Jr. of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 26.

He is also facing separate cases for illegal possession of explosives and firearms before Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali of the Manila RTC Branch 20.

The court dismissed the cases for possession of dangerous drugs, illegal drug trading and illegal possession of firearms and explosives against him and his father.

The older Espinosa was killed in an alleged shootout inside a Leyte jail on November 5, 2016.

The cases against the younger Espinosa was first handled by Judge Carlos Arguelles of the Baybay City RTC Branch 14. The Supreme Court, however, allowed the cases to be transferred here in Manila for security reasons.

The cases stemmed from the police raid on the Espinosa residence in Binolho village in Albuera on July 28, 2016 where authorities seized illegal drugs and assorted firearms.