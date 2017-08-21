Slain student a ‘tough drug addict, ‘newly identified’ in intelligence report–police

A SENIOR high school student killed in police operations against illegal drugs and other crimes last week was a “tough drug addict” who was “newly identified” in an intelligence report, an official said on Monday.

”This is why when he died, he became good. When he died, he became a saint,” Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo of the Northern Police District said of Kian de los Santos, 17. of Caloocan.

Fajardo said that de los Santos was a “tough drug addict” in the neighborhood in Caloocan. However, he said that de los Santos was not on the watchlist of the Caloocan police.

Fajardo said the four policemen involved in the killing didn’t know that de los Santos was a minor. He said that it was hard to figure out someone’s age in police operations.

‘Di makikita sa pagkatao ‘yan (You can’t see that in a person’s character),” Fajardo said regarding de los Santos’s alleged involvement in drugs.

Tanggalin natin ang emosyon. Tingnan tayo sa facts, sa evidence (Let us remve emotion. Look at the facts, the evidence.),” Fajardo added.

Last Wednesday, de los Santos was killed in a police operation in Barangay 160 in Caloocan. The authorities said he fought back. However, witnesses and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage claimed otherwise.

De los Santos was not also in the list of suspected drug pushers and users made by the barangay.

Six alleged criminals, including de los Santos, were killed overnight in Manila last Thursday. The day before this, Manila police killed 25 people, including 14 alleged pushers, in another “One Time Big Time” anti-criminality operation.