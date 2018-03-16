Slain village leader names suspects in video

Another barangay (village) leader who was killed on Wednesday along Sumulong highway in Antipolo City had named his assailants or suspects behind his murder in an earlier recorded video.

A witness said Rufino Merca, 55, president of the Morosi Homeowners Association, was getting his jacket from his car when a gunman backriding a motorcycle shot him.

Merca was supposed to attend a meeting of political supporters of village councilman Cerilo Tenorio, who is running for chairman in Barangay Santa Cruz.

In a video sent to news agency Rappler, Merca mentioned two names which he said would be those of the only suspects if he was killed.

He made the video in 2016 shortly after the killing of Hermilo Balucan, 69, then president of Puyat Homeowners Association who was shot during a Christmas party.

Both Balucan and Merca were supporters of Tenorio, who is running against the wife of incumbent chairman Oscar Tamayao.

In the recorded video, Merca said he had noticed that he was being followed after Balucan’s death.

“This is not my only testimony. I also told my children [if anything happens to me]to go after Kapitan [Captain] Tamayao and one of his men in Purok Sampaguita, chairman Rico Picar,” he added in the video.

Picar, sub-village chairman of Barangay Santa Cruz, was also killed in a shooting on February 28, the same day when another village leader, Domingo Mamaril of Barangay San Luis, and his wife were murdered.

In a phone interview, Tamayao vehemently denied his alleged involvement in the killing of Merca, saying the motive can be anything from love triangle, land dispute, his alleged ties to drugs or his involvement in the tricycle association.

He said they used to run for office together and have not been in touch since the shooting but he provided assistance in contacting scene of the crime operatives to process the crime scene.

While the fate of the barangay and Sangunniang Kabataan (Youth Council) elections in May remain undecided, fears of Antipolo residents continue to escalate with their city being among the consistent election hotspots since 2001.