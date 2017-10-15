Slaughter cops BPC trophy

Barangay Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter was named the Best Player of the Conference (BPC), while Meralco import Allen Durham bagged his second Best Import trophy on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup.

Slaughter averaged 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for a total of 32.625 Statistical Points Standings (SPs) in 16 games played including the 11 games in the elimination round, one in the quarterfinals, and four in the best-of-five semifinal round, where the Gin Kings beat TNT at 4-1.

He earned a total 975 votes from the stats (40 percent), media (30%), players (25%)and the PBA office (5%) to beat Meralco’s Chris Newsome (707 votes), San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo (617), TNT’s Jayson Castro (440) and San Miguel Beer’s Arwind Santos (371).

Durham, on the other hand, became the third import to win back-to-back Best Import winner after getting 1219 total votes for leading his team back in the finals. He beat Justin Brownlee (834) of Ginebra, Glen Rice Jr. (574) of TNT and Terence Watson (482) of San Miguel Beer.

Durham averaged 25.4 points, a leading 20.4 rebounds and a leading 6.8 assists among imports in 16 games played.

The late Bobby Ray Parks of Shell (1987-1993) and Gabe Freeman of San Miguel Beer (2009-2010) are the other imports who won twice or more than of that award.