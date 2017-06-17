Sleep apnea among factors in Carrie Fisher’s death – coroner

LOS ANGELES: Carrie Fisher, the actress of “Star Wars” fame, died from sleep apnea and “other undetermined factors,” the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Friday.

The brief statement also cited conditions of drug use and atherosclerotic heart disease, a buildup of plaque in the artery walls.

Under “how injury occurred,” the report noted the intake of multiple drugs, the significance of which remained unclear, it said.

The office said the manner of death would be listed as undetermined.

The actress—who catapulted to worldwide stardom as rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy—suffered a medical emergency on a transatlantic flight in late December. She died four days later at the age of 60.

In January, the LA coroner listed the cause of death as cardiac arrest.

Fisher had suffered from numerous addictions and was searingly honest about her bipolar disorder, as well as prescription drug use.

The actress’s mother Debbie Reynolds, who won moviegoers’ hearts as a star of “Singin’ in the Rain,” died the day after Fisher.

In a statement to People magazine Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd connected her mother’s death to drugs.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,” Lourd said. “She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.” AFP