‘Sleepy cricket’ subway trains bug Jakarta boss

JAKARTA: Jakarta’s dream of finally getting an underground railway to ease its chronic road traffic has been shunted into a siding after Jakarta’s acting governor Soni Sumarsono reportedly rejected a design for trains which he said looked like sleepy crickets. A consortium of Japanese and Indonesian companies are building the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system and the first line is due to open in 2019. Images on the MRT consortium website showed green trains, with front coaches that looked like the head of an insect. “The design should look dashing, but this one looks like a cricket that is asleep,” Sumarsono, was quoted as saying in local media. “If possible, I want quite a sporty design.” Kompas, an Indonesian paper reported that redesigning the trains could cost an additional 64 billion rupiah ($4.8 million), and delay the start of operations by at least a year.

AFP