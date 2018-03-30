The peso could post a slight recovery against the dollar this year and the next amid higher US Federal Reserve and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) interest rates, a Fitch unit said.

In a report, BMI Research forecast the peso to average P51.20:$1 in 2018 and P51:$1 in 2019.

“We expect the Philippine peso to likely regain some ground against the US dollar over the near-term given that most of the US Fed rate hikes in 2018 have already been priced in and the BSP will likely be compelled to hike rates faster than the market expects, in response to rising domestic inflation,” it said.

BMI noted that the local currency was the worst-performing currency in the region year to date, having weakened by more than 5 percent and also testing support at around P52.50:$1.

“Following the bout of weakness, our core view is that the support level will likely hold and we expect the currency to pare back some of its losses over the near-term but remain within the weakening trend channel,” it said.

Given the absence of a trajectory upgrade by the Fed at its March 21 meeting and rising fears of a trade war, BMI believes that market expectations regarding the path of rate hikes will likely be gradually pared back, putting the dollar on the back foot.

It expects the Bangko Sentral to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.50 percent by end-2018, above market expectations and likely acting as a tailwind for the peso.

“Over the longer term, we expect the PHP to outperform from a total return perspective given the Philippines’ stronger economic growth prospects,” BMI added.

It expects the peso to outperform the US dollar given that economic growth is likely to be significantly stronger, which should allow the central bank to keep interest rates higher.

BMI said it expected the country’s real gross domestic product growth to average 6.3 percent through 2020, compared with 2.3 percent in the US.

The growth will likely be driven a strong public infrastructure drive, which will help address an acute infrastructure deficit and raise productivity, as well as deepening economic cooperation with China and Japan.

BMI also said that growth in the working-age population, expected to average more than 1.7 percent a year over the next decade, would also act as a tailwind to growth.

On the downside, it highlighted that an ongoing oil price rally would be negative for the Philippines’ terms of trade.

At the same time, the rise of the so-called Islamic State in the southern Philippines, following their defeat in the Middle East and Syria, has led to concerns about instability and weighed on investor confidence.

“The risks to our peso forecast are skewed to the downside in the near-term. Our view on the peso is contingent on the BSP hiking interest rates sooner rather than later to curb rising inflationary pressure and ensure macro stability,” BMI said.

However, it noted that the Bangko Sentral “has been giving mixed signals and even rebased the inflation index to prevent inflation from overshooting its official target (3.0±1.0%) on paper, showing a reluctance to hike interest rates.”

Also, financial markets remain volatile and any signs of global credit stress could put the dollar on the front foot again, it added.

Commenting on the report, central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo called BMI’s claim about sending mixed signals and inflation rebasing as “patently wrong and malicious.”

“I therefore demand that BMI issue immediately and without delay a correction to avoid misleading your clients/readers especially since BMI reports are widely quoted by local news outfits,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Guingundo explained that the rebasing of the inflation index was not the decision nor the responsibility of the BSP, noting that all statistical and compilation activities on output, prices and other aspects of the real sector are under the ambit of the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Rebasing of the price series has been regularly done every six years… This has been the protocol of statistical rebasing for many years now,” he said.

While the central bank has noted increasing inflation in the first two months of 2018, which markets believe should already warrant some monetary tightening, Guinigundo said that monetary authorities had always stressed that policy decisions were determined mainly by the inflation outlook.

Inflation forecasts continue to indicate a within-target path, especially in 2019, while signs of second round effects on wages and transport fares have yet to be seen, he added.

“We can be patient in adjusting the policy rate. Nonetheless, the BSP has been very unequivocal in stressing that we remain data dependent and if there are signs that should warrant a change in monetary policy, we shall not hesitate moving the monetary levers.”