Slingers eliminate Alab, enter ABL finals

Alab Pilipinas crashed out of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) after falling to the Singapore Slingers, 64-82, in Game 2 of their semifinals series at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan on Friday.

The Filipino squad was swept by the visiting team, which awaits the winner of Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions-Saigon Heat semifinals duel.

Alab played without star Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. that is nursing an ankle injury and his services were terribly missed by coach Mac Cuan.

Former collegiate star Kiefer Ravena and Lawrence Domingo tried to carry the fight for Alab but their efforts were not enough to force a rubbermatch.

Ravena, playing in his second game in the ABL, had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists while Domingo had a double-double output of 18 markers and 13 boards.

Ex-PBA cager Joshua Urbiztondo once again proved to be the thorn for Alab as he sizzled with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists including four triples for Singapore.

Import Xavier Alexander added 21 points and 12 boards for Singapore while fellow American import Justin Howards had 18 markers and 16 rebounds as they reasserted their mastery over Alab.

Alab managed to hang on early and even grabbed a 12-11 lead but Alexander initiated a 13-2 run to end the first period with a 24-14 lead.

Ravena tried to put the team back and Alab trailed by just nine, 51-60, entering the final period. But that’s the closest the team could get as the PH settled for a third-place finish in its maiden season in the ABL.