Slovenian nuclear plant restarts after shutdown

LJUBLJANA: A 35-year-old nuclear plant in Slovenia was restarted Friday (Saturday in Manila) after it automatically shut down because of a water supply problem, its operator said. The facility in Krsko, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of the capital Ljubljana, shut down on Thursday because of anomalies in a valve regulating the water supply system. There was no radiation danger during the incident, which came three months after a shutdown for regular maintenance work. The 700-megawatt Westinghouse reactor was built in the former Yugoslavia and went into service in 1983. It has been jointly run with neighboring Croatia since the breakup of Yugoslavia. The station was originally due to be switched off in 2023, but two years ago Ljubljana and Zagreb decided to extend its lifetime by another 20 years.

AFP