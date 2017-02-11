SM Aura Premier wins LEED Gold certification

SM Aura Premier in Taguig City said it has received a gold certification from a US green building organization, the first for a mall in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, mall owner and developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. said SM Aura received the gold certification from the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The rating system is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

LEED Consultant Raymond Andrew Sih said SM Aura achieved LEED Gold by meeting and exceeding international standards in indoor air quality, thermal comfort, and energy and water efficiency.

“SM Aura Premier was built with the environment in mind,” Sih said. “Almost a third of the cost of construction materials were locally sourced, over 20 percent of the cost of construction materials were from recycled materials, and over 95 percent of the construction waste was recycled.”

Sih cited the mall’s own wastewater treatment plant that recycles water for non-potable use, an energy-efficient LED lighting system, centralized air-conditioning system cooled with recycled water, and double low-emissivity insulated glass panels.

SM noted that the entire mall operation is run optimally with regular measurement and verification.

Sih also took note of SM Aura Premier’s Sky Park, which not only “provides visitors with a great place to dine, relax and enjoy views from up high; it also gives plants plenty of soil, recycled water, and room to grow while protecting the building from the heat of the sun.”

Apart from the mall’s outdoor features, SM noted that the mall also maintains good indoor air quality for its occupants.

“The mall is also conveniently located where one can walk or bike to various businesses, offices, homes, public amenities, and transportation facilities,” SM said.

USBGC president and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam underscored the significance of SM Aura Premier’s LEED Gold certification.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” Ramanujam said.