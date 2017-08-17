SM Cauayan to launch solar project

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: SM City Cauayan is set to take its sustainability efforts to another level with the launching on Friday of the first solar rooftop project in the city.

Kristal Gayle Agbulig, SM City Cauayan public relations officer, said the solar rooftop is composed of 342 panels that can produce approximately 105,678kWh annually that can produce enough power to energize 9,700 units of 10-watt bulbs or charge 26,358 cellphones at the same time.

The solar facility can function for 25 years and is also expected to offset 74.0 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) that is equivalent to an average of 400 trees per year.

Agbulig said the initiative to use renewable energy aims to locally promote cleaner air, save electricity and to serve as a model for commercial and industrial establishments to also go green.

She added SM City Cauayan’s initiatives include use of LED lighting systems to optimize electrical consumption, use of ceiling fans in the mall and energy-efficient office equipment, and solar power generation.

Also, the mall has an automated weather system to help nearby communities, customers and tenants prepare for weather-related disasters.

“The mall also has efforts on water management like use of water recycling facilities that uses sewage treatment plants to recycle non-potable water supply for malls’ toilet flushing,” Agbulig said.

SM City Cauayan is also into solid waste management besides its environmental programs like “Trash to Cash” that allows the community and mall tenants to convert their trash into cash, Earth Hour observance and annual Green Retail Agenda. It also has regular tree-planting activities.