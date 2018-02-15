SM Center Imus opens on Friday

THE property arm of conglomerate SM Investments Corp. will staged its first mall opening for 2018 on Friday in Imus, Cavite.

SM Center Imus offers a gross floor area of 13,000 square meters and is located along NIA Road, Barangay Bukandala, Imus, Cavite.

The latest mall features SM retail outlets such as SM Supermarket, SM Appliance Center, ACE Hardware, Miniso, Watsons, and BDO. There is an indoor town plaza for concerts and sporting events as well as a full-service clinic, pharmacy and wellness spa that are open to serve mall-goers 24/7, along with the Small-Medium Enterprises Popular Local Concept, where top favorite local brands will be made available.

SM said 90 percent of the mall’s leasable area is already lease-awarded.

“The opening of SM Center Imus marks another milestone for SM Prime. This mall is located right at the heart of Imus City to provide more convenience to the residents as well as guests of this historic city,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim told the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The opening of SM Imus further boost s SM Group’s presence in Cavite where it already has five existing malls: SM Bacoor, SM City Dasmarinas, SM City Molino, SM City Rosario, and SM City Trece Martires.

“SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people,” the company said.

SM Group ended 2017 with 67 malls throughout the country.