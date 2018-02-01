SM Group calls off Goldilocks acquisition

HENRY Sy-led SM Group has cancelled its planned acquisition of pastry firm Goldilocks Bakeshop, Inc.

In a brief statement sent to the media on Thursday, SM Group confirmed that both parties “have jointly agreed not to pursue the transaction given changes in the general business environment.”

Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Chairman Arsenio Balisacan announced the SM Group’s withdrawal from the deal over ABS-CBN News early Thursday.

The PCC, which is mandated to review mergers and acquisitions valued P1 billion and above, already approved early this year the proposed buyout of Goldilocks through SM Prime Holdings, Inc. following a series of hearings to address potential competition issues.

The issues included the possibility of partial or total foreclosure in terms of retail space at SM malls for competitors of Goldilocks and the potential for the SM Group to share a competing mall tenant’s business information to Goldilocks since the mall operator, through its point-of-sale (POS) system, had access to sales records.

The SM Group is said to have been able to address the concerns through initial undertakings following a series of hearings and discussions. A final commitment was submitted on December 28.

SMPH also committed to data protection, pledging it would not give Goldilocks access to competitors’ information including sales data captured by the POS system.

The acquisition would have allowed SM Retail to expand its business portfolio. To date, the Goldilocks chain has over 500 stores nationwide. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS