SM Homes holds first turnover fair

SM Home stays true to its motto of having it all for their customers as they recently held the first-ever Turnover Fair at the SMX Center of SM Aura last April 27 to 29.

The home and design fair offered professional advice to its audience on how to best turn a blank space into their dream home. SM Turnover Fair was conceptualized to guide new and old homeowners in visualizing their dream home by going through the actual experience of selecting key pieces.

To inspire homeowners during the fair, four studio-sized lifestyle vignettes were set up using pieces available from SM Home. All four were designed with a color scheme from SM Home’s official palette: Woodlands, Stone, Finesand, and Aegean Sea.

SM Aura housed the SM Turnover Fair as it started with featured talks from notable names in the field of architecture and design such as Grace Moslares, Tito Villanueva, Angelo Siochi, and Leo Almeria.

New home items were made available while also offering exclusive discounts from participating brands like Tefal, Philips, Breville, Slumberland, and Klean Kanteen.

Highlighted in the fair were the free 30-minute one-on-one design consultations by licensed interior designers. These free consultations were set to help homeowners get a second opinion for their design choices along with advice on living spaces that are becoming tricky to decorate.

The consultations were available all three days of the event with a variety of designers available.