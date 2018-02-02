SM junks plan to buy Goldilocks

The Sy-led SM Group has dropped its plan to acquire pastry firm Goldilocks Bakeshop, Inc., saying both parties had “jointly agreed not to pursue the transaction given changes in the general business environment.”

The withdrawal was announced on television by Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Chairman Arsenio Balisacan, whose agency approved the deal earlier this year.

Both SM and Goldilocks confirmed the news, with Goldilocks President Richard Yee saying it was a mutual decision.

“Since we first began talks with SM, so much has happened in the marketplace, and many changes have occurred in our respective business environments. This caused us to re-evaluate our position, and to arrive at a decision that we feel is best for both companies,” Yee said in separate statement.

“We would like to thank the SM group for their intent to partner with us. This is yet another validation of our efforts to strengthen our leadership position. To this end, we remain focused on our plans and strategies, which has allowed us to achieve double-digit growth in the past few years,” he added.

Speaking at a sidelines of a competition forum on Thursday, PCC Commissioner Stella Luz Quimbo said the agency “received word from the parties” earlier this week.

“Of course it was unfortunate that it has ended this way. But, however, obviously it’s a business decision that we [have to]respect,” she said.

“What they told us is that they reviewed the circumstances surrounding Goldilocks. So they had to reassess the commercial aspects of the transaction.”

The PCC had set conditions on the deal, which was to be conducted via SM Investment Corp. subsidiary SM Retail, Inc., following concerns raised by the agency’s Mergers and Acquisitions Office.

The issues included the possibility of partial or total foreclosure in terms of retail space at SM malls for Goldilocks’ competitors and the potential for the SM Group to share a competing mall tenant’s business information to Goldilocks since the mall operator, through its point-of-sale (POS) system, had access to sales records.

Both parties finalized commitments to address the concerns last December, prompting the PCC to green-light the purchase. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but by law, the PCC is mandated to review all mergers and acquisitions worth at least P1 billion.

The acquisition would have allowed SM Retail to expand its business portfolio. To date, the Goldilocks chain has over 600 stores nationwide.

SM Investments shares ended the day down P1 or 0.10 percent to P1,025 apiece.

with a report from MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO